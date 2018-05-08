Wollaston landscaper shortlisted for national award

A Wollaston landscapers has made the final five in a national BBC award.

Timotay Landscapes is on the shortlist to compete in this year’s APL Avenue Show Garden competition at BBC Gardeners’ World Live.

Each of the contenders have been tasked with creating an inspirational, aspirational but relatable garden at the show, which is held at the NEC in Birmingham this June.

Timotay Landscapes’ designer, Robyn Brookes, is hoping to win the prestigious prize with her garden aimed at young families, extending their living space through to the garden.

Featuring an outdoor cinema, pizza oven and a canopied play platform, the space is designed to be entertaining for the whole family.

Tim Ellwood, director at Timotay Landscapes, said: “Our team are working hard behind the scenes to ensure we impress with our design, build and creativity.

“Our ultimate goal is to create an outdoor space that will be inspirational – but most importantly, achievable to all.”

The competition is made up of four other landscaping companies from Hertfordshire, Sussex, Lancashire and Worcestershire.

Bob Sweet, horticultural director of BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said: “We have no doubt that each of the five finalists will offer visitors of the Show a great deal of take-home ideas, whilst showcasing what incredible designers and landscapers they are in their own right.”

BBC Gardeners’ World Live takes place from Thursday 14 June to Sunday 17 June at the NEC.

The Show Garden Assessment Panel, which includes RHS Chelsea Flower Show TV host Wesley Kerr OBE, alongside a public vote, will decide who takes home the accolade of Best APL Avenue Show Garden.