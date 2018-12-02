Witnesses sought following launch of Wellingborough murder investigation

Officers have increased patrols in the Hemmingwell area of Wellingborough following the death of a 26-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault in Nest Farm Crescent, Hemmingwell, just after 2am yesterday morning (Saturday).

A 26-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained liaison officers.

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott is leading the investigation. He said:

"I’d like to reassure the public and the local community that a large team of detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances leading to [the] incident in which a young man lost his life.

“There are extra patrols being carried out by our neighbourhood teams which are continuing to reassure the public.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and we are pursuing several important lines of inquiry but are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the Nest Farm Crescent area in the early hours of [yesterday] morning or has any information about the incident. However insignificant it may seem, it could be crucial to the investigation.

“Please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of 1/12/19. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”