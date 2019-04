Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Raunds.

The assault happened on a grassed park area off Brook Street, some time between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Friday, March 1.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.