Witness appeal after theft and fraud in locations including village near Wellingborough

Thames Valley Police has released this CCTV image of a man and woman officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident of theft and fraud.

A number of unusual financial transactions were noticed on a 78-year-old’s bank account and her bank contacted her to make her aware.

Her bank discovered several unauthorised transactions having been made at various locations including in Milton Keynes, Bedford and Bozeat between March 22 and March 23 this year.

When the victim checked her bag, she noticed her bank card was no longer there.

Investigating officer PC Shantell Woodward, of Milton Keynes investigation hub, said: “We are investigating this incident in which a bank card was stolen and was used to make fraudulent transactions.

“As part of this investigation we are releasing a CCTV image of a man and woman we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries, as they may have information which could assist.

“If you have any information about who the people in the image are, or any information which may be relevant, please contact police.”

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to call 101 quoting reference 43180089570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.