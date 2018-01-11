Witness appeal after Irthlingborough farm burgled

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at an Irthlingborough farm.

The property, which is situated off the A6, was broken into sometime between Sunday, December 31, and Saturday (January 6).

The offenders stole various items including copper piping, a sink, a boiler unit and butchers’ knives, including a large meat cleaver.

A silver Ford Fiesta was seen leaving the property at about 3.15pm on Saturday, January 6.

The driver is described as male, with dark curly hair and wearing a dark jacket.

A male passenger had short shaven hair and was wearing a grey hoodie.

Officers are appealing for information and are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated to contact them.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.