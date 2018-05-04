Win the chance to appear on stage in an opera in Wellingborough

The Northants Telegraph has teamed up with the Castle Theatre to offer one lucky reader the chance to appear in an opera live on stage!

The live, full-scale operatic performance of La Traviata takes place on Wednesday, May 9, from 7.30pm at the Castle Theatre, Wellingborough.

The lucky winner will join the cast to take part in the famous ballroom scene in Verdi’s La Traviata, where the famous Brindisi drinking song takes place.

Win this opportunity and bring your partner or friend to take part with you and with the chorus.

You will be dressed in a beautiful ball gown to dance in the scene; just simple waltzing – nothing too difficult!

The prize also includes a pair of tickets so that you and your guest can watch the rest of the opera, as well as two tickets for your friends, plus two souvenir programmes.

To enter this competition, simply answer this question:

Who is the composer of La Traviata?

To enter, simply send your answer and full contact details to competitions@northantsnews.co.uk, putting La Traviata in the subject line, by 2pm on Monday, May 7.

The winner will be contacted by the theatre on Tuesday, May 8, with further information about the prize.

For terms and conditions visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

Verdi’s La Traviata is the love story that gripped Paris, and opera enthusiasts in Wellingborough can enjoy this full-scale production when it is performed live at the Castle Theatre next week.

A tragic tale of searing passion and memorable music, La Traviata is Verdi’s outstanding interpretation of one of the most popular love stories of the 19th century, La Dame aux Camelias.

Tickets for this live opera are priced £31 (£29) Premium, and £29 (£27) Standard.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office on 01933 270 007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.