Win annual membership to Stanwick Lakes with Explorer Challenge

This half term you could win an annual membership to Stanwick Lakes by exploring popular attractions in Northamptonshire and Peterborough.

For a chance to win one of three passes and/or a wristband, people can take on the Nene Valley Explorer Challenge, which starts tomorrow (Saturday).

The challenge invites people to visit country parks, nature reserves, museums and other attractions in the Nene Valley from Peterborough to Northampton, where your form will be stamped and you’ll be one step closer to winning.

Entry forms can be picked up from Ferry Meadows, Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, Barnwell Country Park, Stanwick Lakes, Rushden Transport Museum, Nene Wetlands/Canoe2 at Rushden Lakes and NN Contemporary Art.

Cllr Sarah Peacock, chairman of Destination Nene Valley board, said: “We are delighted to be working with our partners to deliver the Explorer Challenge after a successful first year.

“This is a great opportunity to encourage families to explore both well-known and some of our smaller attractions along the Nene Valley.”

The challenge closes on February 25.

For more details about the attractions, click here