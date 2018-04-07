Win a great day out at Rushden Lakes

Spring is finally here and to celebrate, Rushden Lakes has teamed up with the Northamptonshire Telegraph for a one-off competition offering a lucky shopper the chance to win a day out at the region’s premier shopping destination.

The exclusive prize up for grabs includes fun-filled activity with Canoe2 and Pizza Express as well as a shopping spree in a store of the winner’s choice.

Known for its paddling experiences, Canoe2 will be offering the recipient two craft hire options to choose from on their day at Rushden Lakes, which opened in July last year.

The winner can either enjoy a one-hour hire of any lake craft including a canoe, kayak, katakanu and swan pedalo, or a two-hour paddle from the lake down to the River Nene for up to four people.

Not only that, they will also be treated to £50 to spend on a delicious lunch at Pizza Express as well as a £50 voucher to spend in any Rushden Lakes store.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer the following question:

What month did Rushden Lakes open?

To enter, simply send your answer and full contact details to nt.editor@northantsnews.co.uk.

The closing date is Friday, April 13, and the winner will be notified on Monday, April 16.

