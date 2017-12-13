Will you hit the Corby Lottery jackpot in time for Christmas?

Christmas has come early for three people after they each won £250 on the Corby Lottery.

The lottery, which supports local causes, has a top prize of £25,000 and this weekend a bespoke £100 hamper can be won in the Christmas bonus draw.

Corby Lottery has teamed up with East Carlton Country Park’s Foxy Woodland Shop to offer a Cartwright and Butler hamper as a prize.

To be in with a chance of winning, tickets must be bought before the draw date of December 16.

All new and existing names of those that have entered the Corby Lottery for this date will be put in for the prize draw.

Corby Lottery tickets are £1 and each ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning a prize each week.

To buy a ticket visit www.corbylottery.co.uk.