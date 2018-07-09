Wife of Wellingborough PCSO bowled over by ‘unbelievable support’ since his death

The wife of a well-loved and well-respected PCSO has spoken of the ‘unbelievable support’ they have had from the police family.

Working as part of Wellingborough’s neighbourhood policing team, PCSO Matt Powell served the force for eleven years.

Prior to this he worked at a home for adults with learning difficulties, also in Wellingborough.

As reported by the Northants Telegraph last week, Matt was diagnosed with terminal cancer only 10 days before he died at his home in Woodford.

He leaves behind his wife Trish and their three children, Kieran, Harvey and Alycia, aged 19, 14 and 10.

Following his death, Trish Powell said today (Monday): “Following our numbing news that Matt had cancer, it had been his wish to stay at home to die surrounded by his family.

“We never predicted that the end would come so quickly, but he died in his sleep, in my arms, after the kids had all gone to bed.

“It was as if the whole thing had been choreographed but in our grief it leaves a warm feeling that the end came so gracefully and peacefully.

“We are still reeling from a fortnight of hell.

“What has also bowled us over is the unbelievable support from Matt’s police family.

“From the team he worked with, to those sent to help support me with all the necessary arrangements, everyone has been so immensely kind and makes me realise the high regard in which he was held.”

Following his death, Matt’s sergeant – Hayley Handford, set up a JustGiving page to support Matt’s family with donations pouring in from the police family and members of the public.

More than £11,000 has been raised so far.

Head of local policing, Superintendent Emily Vernon said: “Matt was a much-loved PCSO described by many of his colleagues as a genuine, kind man, with a fantastic ability to make people laugh.

“His loss has been felt strongly by the whole police family, many of whom enjoyed serving alongside him.

“The police family is a very strong one.

“When a member of the police family dies, we all feel it.

“His death is also a loss to the wider-community because of his commitment to his role as a PCSO and the diligence with which he carried out his duties.

“I hope Matt’s family will take comfort not only in the outpouring of support for the JustGiving page but also in how highly regarded Matt truly was by Northamptonshire Police.”

Matt’s funeral will take place at 2pm on Wednesday (July 11) at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough, where a Guard of Honour formed by Matt’s fellow officers will greet his family as they arrive for the funeral service.

Supt Vernon will take the salute and the force will be represented by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann and the county’s police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold.

To donate to Matt’s JustGiving page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ourmattpowell.

To read more tributes to Matt, click here