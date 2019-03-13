Width restriction work on Oundle bridge to start this month

The week-long works for the width restrictions to Oundle's North Bridge are due to start this month.

Northamptonshire County Council – like other local authorities – has been awarded money (£6.7million) by the Department for Transport for the repair of potholes and minor highways maintenance schemes.

About £1.3million of this is to be used specifically for the repair work on North Bridge.

The width restriction work will start on Monday, March 25 and the council estimates it will take approximately six days to finish.

There will be a ‘stand down’ day on Thursday, March 28 because of events at Oundle School.

Meanwhile, the permanent traffic lights at the A605/Barnwell Road junction will be fully operational by Friday, March 22.

"The traffic on the rat runs should subside once the works to install the permanent traffic signals at the A605/Barnwell Road junction is completed and the lights switched on," said a spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways.

"The permanent lights will manage the traffic a lot better as they will be two-phase and demand lead, as opposed to the three-phase temporary lights."

There is currently a self-enforcing three-tonne weight restriction on the bridge which the council say is not being adhered to by all.

"The three-tonne weight restriction signage to Oundle North Bridge has been installed to prevent any further deterioration to the condition of this historic Grade II listed structure," said the spokesman.

"However, a considerable number of heavy vehicles have been caught ignoring the three-tonne weight restriction signs.

"We have a camera in place to monitor vehicle movements."