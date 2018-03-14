Wicksteed Park teams up with college in groundbreaking partnership

Ambitious Wicksteed Park and Isebrook SEN Cognition and Learning College have agreed a ground-breaking partnership which will promote inclusion for some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

The scheme aims to enhance the professional development of staff as well as raising awareness of diversity, inclusion and disability confidence.

The project will provide opportunities for young people from the college, in Eastleigh Road, Kettering, to gain experience of the world of work through work experience and a new internship programme.

Tracey Clarke, Wicksteed Park community link manager, said: “Isebrook caters for students from 11-18 years old with a range of complex educational needs and this is a very exciting partnership for us, showing that we are really committed to our community programme.

“A lot of companies talk about community engagement, but this is something that is really happening and we are incredibly proud of this partnership and what we hope to achieve.”

Gareth Ivett, Assistant Headteacher at Isebrook SEN College, commented: “This is an exciting partnership that will benefit both organisations. As a college we are committed to enhancing opportunities we provide for our young leaners to become happy and successful adults.

“Many of our students are able to add immense value to businesses however nationally, figures show that only 4.2% of adults with additional needs/disabilities are employed. We need to do our bit to address this employment gap”.

“Wicksteed Park has proven to be the perfect partner for us as they have strong values of social responsibility and a focus on community development. These values have led to an organisational synergy between the two of us and a shared vision of investing in people.”

Key aspects of the partnership include training and ‘upskilling’ of teams at the park and the college, and raising awareness of diversity and disability/

Isebrook students will also be supported internship opportunities at the park, aided by job coaches from the college to help them learn the interpersonal and job skills necessary

For further information about Wicksteed Park, visit www.wicksteedpark.org.