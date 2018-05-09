Wicksteed Park giving opportunities to Kettering’s most vulnerable

Wicksteed Park and a Kettering special needs school have joined forces to give opportunities to the town’s most vulnerable.

The groundbreaking partnership, which is to be officially launched this month, will see students from Isebrook SEN College access to work experience and the brand new supported internship programme.

This will allow students at the college - which has just been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted - to gain experience in the world of work.

Tracey Clarke, Wicksteed Park community link manager, said: “We are all incredibly proud of this partnership, which will promote inclusion for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“It will also enhance the professional development of staff as well as raising awareness of diversity, inclusion and disability confidence.”

To celebrate the launch, an event will be held on Saturday, May 19, to coincide with the opening of the park’s Ideas Café and the Royal wedding.

The celebration will allow representatives from the community to come together to mark the launch.

The event will be located at the pavilion at Wicksteed Park from 11.30am until 1.30pm.

It will be attended by representatives of staff and students of Isebrook SEN College and Wicksteed Park, the trustees of Wicksteed Park Charitable Trust, and schools within the Kettering community.

Kevin Latham, headteacher at Isebrook SEN College, said: “This is a really exciting event that not only marks another step forward in our partnership with Wicksteed Park but also allows us to join in a national celebration with our local community.

“Invitations have been sent out to all schools in Kettering and we are hoping to share the day with a diverse group of local people.”