Wicksteed Park founder’s memorial stone restored

A memorial stone in tribute to the founder of Wicksteed Park has been restored by a Kettering company.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust commissioned Headstone Cleaning Company/Maynard Memorials to restore the memorial stone for Charles Wicksteed and his wife Mary in the London Road cemetery.

Cleaners from the business with the memorial stone.

The grave space is over three plots next to the war memorial in the cemetery, just off the main road.

Michael Maynard, who runs the business, said: “It was such an honour to be asked to work on the memorial.”

The park in Kettering was founded in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families’ health and well-being.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust was formed to ensure his work continued after his death.

The Headstone Cleaning Company/Maynard Memorials won the contract to clean and make any repairs to stone work, re-paint lettering and replace gravel after taking over W.T. Cox, one of Kettering’s oldest memorial suppliers, last January.

Mr Maynard added: “Even though we are a small company we are building a reputation for renovating some high profile memorials, including several war memorials in the area.

“The last was at Weston Favell and also notably, the family tombs of the Marquis of Northampton in Castle Ashby.”