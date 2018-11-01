Why is Kettering gridlocked this week?

Motorists in Kettering have been struggling to get around the town this week after roads became gridlocked at key times.

Traffic around the town has been snarled-up because of minor roadworks at important thoroughfares in the town.

Motorists are getting used to sitting in traffic on their way home through Kettering. Copyright Google. NNL-180111-163324005

Traffic has backed up around Rockingham Road, Rothwell Road, Northfield Avenue, Northampton Road, the A43 bypass and other key roads and has been at a standstill during the busiest of times.

One set of roadworks by Kettering General Hospital has created congestion at the Northfield Avenue junction with Rothwell Road. Temporary traffic lights are in place at the essential gas works which are being carried out by Cadent. Those lights are expected to be in place until Friday, November 9.

Northamptonshire County Council are also carrying out works to reinstate access outside Isebrook School in Barton Road close to Wicksteed Park which is causing queuing traffic at peak times. The two-way traffic lights will be removed tomorrow (Friday, November 2)

There are also major diversions around Eskdaill Street as that area is being converted from its one-way system to allow two-way traffic. There is likely to be disruption in that area until at least December 2.