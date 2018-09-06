Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Thrapston, Wellingborough and Wilby

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Kieran Chris Mobbs

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 19

On 04/07/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him; wilfully obstructed PC Hibbert in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Mark Ian Waddell

Brook Vale, Wilby. Age: 45

On 10/04/2018 drove a Peugeot van in Park Road, Wellingborough, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Christopher George Nast

McKenzie Road, Raunds. Age: 35

On 04/08/2018 stole meat products, to the value of £45.75, from Asda, Raunds; on 01/08/2018 stole three bottles of whiskey, to the value of £105, from Asda, Rushden; on 25/07/2018 stole eight pots of face cream, to the value of £200, from Boots, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £305, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Tyler Lovell

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 22/07/2018 in Wellingborough, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large hunting knife.

Plea: Guilty. Committed to detention for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, hunting knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Harjinder Singh Kang

Barton Road, Kettering. Age: 54

On 22/07/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Barton Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 110 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Warren Stephen John Malin

The Hedges, Rushden. Age: 23

On 21/07/2018 drove an orange VW Caddy in Semilong Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Ryan Hills

Oakleas Rise, Thrapston. Age: 25

On 05/08/2018 in Ringstead assaulted PC Wilson in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ryan John Wharton

No fixed address. Age: 23

On 10/07/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged two windows intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; made contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 04/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 13 weeks, to pay compensation of £115.

Cornell Jerome Mason

Brooke Mews, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 05/08/2018 stole meat items from Tesco, Grafton Close, Wellingborough; on 12/07/2018 stole washing liquid, of a value of £25.16, from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough; on 26/07/2018, stole an energy drink from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough; on 01/08/2018, stole food items, to the value of £20.23, from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough; On 02/08/2018, stole food items, to the value of £41.98, from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough; on 03/08/2018, stole food items, to the value of £68.82, from McColls, Kingsway, Wellingborough; On 05/08/2018, stole food items, to the value of £25, from the One Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough; on 01/08/2018 stole coffee jars from the Co-op, Olympic Way, Wellingborough; assaulted a male.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay compensation of £115.