Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Northampton, Ringstead, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Sonny Constable

Grewcott Court, Rothwell. Age: 27

On 18/03/2018 in Kettering, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Christopher Stuart Courtman

Greenbank Terrace, Ringstead. Age: 28

On 21/07/2018 in Kettering, assaulted a female by beating; without lawful excuse, damaged a mirror, television and urn intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ashley Edward Martin

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 03/05/2018 in Rushden assaulted PC Jacob Ellington in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

Julia Nash

North Holme Court, Northampton. Age: 37

On 20/07/2018 stole four pairs of sunglasses, to the value of £279, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Tansley Naylor

Bayes Street, Kettering. Age: 28

Between 01/01/2016 and 31/12/2016 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely that you had a caravan for hire, intending to obtain a sum of money from another person; between 01/03/2017 and 01/04/2017 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely that you had a caravan for hire, intending to make a gain, namely £150, for yourself; between 22/02/2017 and 30/04/2017 in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely that you had a caravan for hire, intending to make a gain, namely £225, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £175, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, compensation of £150, compensation of £225.

Scott Muir

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 26/04/2018 stole a bottle of Jack Daniels, a sticker magazine and a salad tray, to the value of £31.49, from Morrisons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.