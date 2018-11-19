Who’s been sentenced from Earls Barton, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Orlingbury, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Arthur Longley

Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 53

On 14/09/2018 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a Ford Fusion motor vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; damaged a Peugeot motor vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Scott Adam Smith

Laywood Close, Raunds. Age: 29

On 10/10/2018 in Raunds, without lawful excuse, damaged the front door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; sent a text message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way except via solicitors or court order 2) not to enter a named street in Raunds. This order lasts until 16/10/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Besnik Mema

Bowness, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 28/09/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Damien James Beasley

Norlinton Close, Orlingbury. Age: 38

On 23/04/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Gold Street, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Paul Bye

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 49

Between 01/05/2018 and 01/10/2018 in Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you contacted her place of work and sent numerous text messages.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) not to upload photographic images of victim on social media. This order lasts until 16/10/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daine Craig Neville

Elizabeth Road, Rothwell.Age: 31

On 27/05/2018 in Rothwell you assaulted a female by beating her; damaged a vest top to the value of about £14, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly. This order lasts until 16/10/2019. To pay compensation of £89, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Daniel Atkinson

Clare Close, Earls Barton. Age: 22

Between 29/10/2016 and 18/05/2017 at various locations in Northamptonshire committed fraud in that you took fuel knowing you had no means of payment.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £380.35, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kerry Louise Jackson

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 45

On 30/09/2018 drove a Chevrolet Matiz in Abbey Street, Daventry, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £345, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Andrea Clare Meadows

Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough.Age: 46

On 02/10/2018 stole toiletries, to the value of 63.92, from Boots, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kyle Andrew Harrison

Clare Drive, Thrapston. Age: 20

On 21/02/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in McDonald’s, London Road, Raunds, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his lock knife.

Richard Preston

Lilac Close, Thrapston. Age: 43

On 18/11/2017 in Thrapston assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £480.