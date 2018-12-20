Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Rushden, Stanwick and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Edwin Joseph Collier

Courts

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age: 52

On 22/11/2018 drove a Renault van in Culross Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance; on 21/11/2018 in Corby, without the consent of the owner, took a Renault van for the use of yourself or another.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for two years, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, banned from driving for six years, fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Keighley Maria Vickery

Broadlands Close, Rushden. Age: 34

On 04/07/2018 stole items to the value of £321.69 from Morrisons, Northampton; on 02/08/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mark Howe

c/o Cumberland Avenue, Stanwick. Age: 51

On 20/11/2108 without reasonable excuse entered a street in Ringstead, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 01/05/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Gareth Craig Jones

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 21/11/2018 in Raunds, being a relevant offender within the terms of sections of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that you became homeless and did not notify the police.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Robert William Mort

Bede Close, Corby. Age: 33

On 21/09/2018 stole laundry detergents, to the value of £19.70, from the Co-op, Kettering; on 02/09/2018 stole meat and chocolate products, to the value of £81.79, from the BP garage, Kettering; on 03/09/2018 stole chocolate products, to the value of £69, from the BP garage, Kettering; on 15/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks, to pay compensation of £170.49, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £250.

Graham William Cameron

No fixed address. Age: 57

On 26/10/2018 in a public place, namely Horsemarket, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; on 12/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 08/11/2018 in a public place, namely Greenhill Rise, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £40.

Paul Anthony Whyte

Queensway, Wellingborough. Age: 63

On 07/07/2018 drove a Vauxhall in Brickhill Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 103mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Anthony Michael Knight

Shakespeare Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 10/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle, in Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Dainius Savickas

Waterside Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 10/11/2018 in Wellingborough, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 30 months.

Matthew Brandon Lee Titcombe

Johnson Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 08/11/2018 in Wellingborough had in your possession an unspecified amount of cannabis with intent to supply it to unknown persons.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis and drug paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed.