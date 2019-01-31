Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Rushden, Rushton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Phillip John Leitch

Court news

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 29

On 05/07/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a lottery machine belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; on 23/07/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200.

Devon Audford Windross

Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age: 28

On 21/10/2018 in Corby, stole a Honda SH 125 moped; on 19/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty Fined £50. To pay compensation of £30.00. Fined £40.

Robert David George Bates

No fixed address. Age: 44

On 29/11/2018 in Market Street, Wellingborough you, without reasonable excuse, had in your possession a can of alcohol and were drinking it, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 29/03/2017.

Plea: Admits breach. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Dack Mapson

Pullman Close, Rushton. Age: 28

On 20/06/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Station Road, Rushton, when the proportion of cannabis in your blood, namely 4.2 ug/L, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £217, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Beata Sliwowska

Lawton Road, Rushden. Age: 49

On 02/02/2018 were in charge of a dog, namely a cross-breed German shepherd, bulldog and rottweiler, which was dangerously out of control in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Unless the dog is kept under proper control by dog to be kept on a lead and muzzled when in a public place, it must be destroyed. Fined £225, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Louise Joanne Murphy

The Lawns, Corby. Age: 30

Between 06/04/2018 and 11/04/2018 in Corby committed fraud in that you used a debit card belonging to Terry Forsey Consulting Ltd without permission to make personal purchases, intending to make a gain, namely the purchase of some football tickets, a takeaway and a mobile phone bill, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for aix months suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £612.17, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Luke Brandon Muggleton

Norton Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 15/08/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Wood Street and Duke Street, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Roy Joseph Boore

Waver Close, Corby. Age: 54

Between 21/07/2017 and 29/7/2017 in Corby dishonestly handled stolen goods, namely bank documents, electronic items, personal documents and tyre pressure inflators, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £150.

Jamie McAlinden

Woodlands Avenue, Corby. Age: 18

On 25/07/2018 in Corby assaulted PC Richie Hall in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Matt Horton in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Troy Riviere

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 28

On 23/12/2018 drove a black Alpha Romeo in Elsden Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 38 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Shaun Michael Eeles

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 07/12/2018 in Wellingborough, assaulted a security guard at the Euro Hotel, Midland Road, Wellingborough, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £50, compensation of £50, costs of £85.