Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Raunds, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Bille Kane Parrott

Red Row, Raunds. Age: 18

On 12/06/2018 in Raunds, assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £400.

Scott Anthony Sherwood

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 16/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 17/04/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 24/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) not to go to an address in Wellingborough 3) not to go to a business address in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 01/10/2020. To pay compensation of £100.

Adam Hinchon

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 15/05/2018 in Church Street, Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged both car wing mirrors and front near side and off side doors to a Skoda Fabia, to the value of at least £250, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Dale Edward Grafikowski

Council Street, Wollaston. Age: 40

On 18/10/2018 drove a Land Rover Discovery in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £12, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Sapphire Jade Matthewman

Minerva Way, Wellingborough. Age: 27

On 18/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Broad Green, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 65mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Philip Holod

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 15/09/2018 in Olympic Way, Wellingborough, had in your possession a wrap of crack cocaine; had in your possession a wrap of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, cocaine and heroin to be forfeited and destroyed.

Rosalind Eleanor Alexandra Scott

Warminster Close, Corby. Age: 51

On 03/07/2018 in Butland Road, Corby, you had in your possession a small amount of diamorphine; on 02/08/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £97, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Reynolds

Hinwick Road, Wollaston. Age: 51

Between 05/03/2018 to 12/03/2018 in Wellingborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you repeatedly made unwanted contact with her and sent her 136 unwanted voicemails over a period of five days.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks concurrent, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) going to an address in Corby. This order lasts until 05/05/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Karen Campbell

Newark Drive, Corby. Age: 50

On 29/03/2018 were the owner of a dog, namely a white American bulldog, which was dangerously out of control in Newark Drive, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. Unless the dog is kept under proper control by always being muzzled when in a public area, it must be destroyed. To pay compensation of £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Ashley Jane Allen

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 43

On 20/10/2018 stole a variety of household items, to the value of £49.90, from Home Bargains, Wellingborough; on 20/10/2018 in Northampton had in your possession three tablets of tramadol.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, tramadol tablets to be forfeited and destroyed.

Declan Roderick Sulley

Chapman Grove, Corby. Age: 26

On 20/10/2018 without lawful excuse, destroyed a window pane at Sultan Kebab House, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £60, compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30.