Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Raunds, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

William Raphael Tagon

Tudor Way, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 29/12/2018 without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Wellingborough and came into contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northamptonshire Magistrates Court on 20/03/2018; between 31/07/2018 and 01/09/2018 came into contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on 20/03/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Brian John Devlin

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age: 41

On 09/12/2018 drove a Renault Clio in Jubilee Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Chawa Chinkhumba

Castlerock Drive, Weldon. Age: 28

On 09/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Dunedin Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Katarzyna Joanna Madej

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 40

On 09/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Cottingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Carl Loasby

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 30/12/2018 together with another person entered as a trespasser a building, namely Wellingborough Library, with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Christopher George Nast

High Street South, Rushden. Age: 36

On 29/12/2018 stole confectionery, to the value of £131.55, from the BP petrol station, Raunds; on 16/12/2018 stole clothing and confectionary, to the value of £42, from QD Stores, Raunds; on 27/11/2018 stole confectionery from QD Stores, Raunds.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £173.55.

Constantin Antonio Toma

Herford Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 28/12/2018 stole items to the value of £516, from Sainsbury’s, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Shaun Spencer Bright

Grombold Avenue, Raunds. Age: 27

On 10/07/2018 in Rushden, assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Joanne Moreton

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 22/09/2017 stole gardening tools and a vacuum attachment, to the value of £124.01, from B&Q, Wellingborough; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted another man by beating him; on 16/08/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £150.

Simon Lee Towler

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age: 34

On 15/12/2018 drove a blue Peugeot on the A45, Stanwick, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 69mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £274, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Shaun Martin

Seaford Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 09/07/2018 without reasonable excuse attended an address in Corby, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 10/08/2017; on 30/06/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse contacted a named person and attended an address which you were prohibited from doing; on 08/07/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, contacted a named person by posting a letter, which you were prohibited from doing;

On 10/07/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, communicated with a named person, which you were prohibited from doing; on 26/07/2018 without reasonable excuse, attended an address in Corby which you were prohibited from doing; on 09/08/2018 without reasonable excuse attended an address in Corby which you were prohibited from doing; on 12/07/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting directly or indirectly a named person 2) not to enter a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 01/01/2020. To pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.