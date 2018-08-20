Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Oundle, Raunds, Rothwell, Rushden, Wellingborough and Wymington

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Anthony Scott

Ribblesdale Avenue, Corby. Age: 27

On October 28, 2016, at Corby, assaulted a male by beating him; committed a public nuisance by indecently exposing himself; assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted a female by beating her. On January 18, 2017, failed to surrender at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 15 days of rehabilitation requirements. To pay costs of £150, a victim surcharge of £85, compensation of £50 to one assault victim and £100 to another.

Jake Swords

Tennyson Road, Rushden. Age: 25

On July 23, 2017, at Northampton, drove a BMW while disqualified from holding a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Thomas Score

Carltonwood Close, Corby: Age: 27

On June 28, 2018, at Corby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, with intent, causing a person harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Alexi Da’Costa

Lowry Close, Corby. Age: 18

On June 4, 2018, at Station Road, Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her; damaged her mobile phone screen; assaulted a female by beating her; damaged her mobile phone screen.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £85 and compensation of £60 to each victim.

Ionel Dobrin

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On June 22, 2018, at Wellingborough, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

John Kerr

Elmington, Oundle. Age: 58

On July 24, 2018, at Glapthorn, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed alcohol limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 36 months, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Kevin Unger

Slade Valley Avenue, Rothwell. Age: 46

On March 3, 2018, at Rothwell, was guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with alcohol treatment requirements and 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £600, a victim surcharge of £85 and compensation of £100 to the police constable.

James Collins

The Lawns, Corby. Age: 38

On November 7, 2017, at Corby, assaulted a male thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £85 and compensation of £50.

Jake Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 21

On March 26, 2018, at Higham Ferrers, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to a female; damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £1,700; breached a domestic violence order, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £2,000; fined £100, restraining order made against victim. Community order from previous sentence revoked and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Gareth Jones

Harcourt Street, Raunds. Age: 36

From July 20 to July 27, 2018, at Raunds, being an offender under the Sexual Offences Act and subject to a notification order, failed to comply with requirements by failing to notify the police of any change of home address within three days of the date of any change; from June 5 to July 20, 2018, being an offender under the Sexual Offences Act and subject to a notification order, failed to comply with requirements, failed to notify the police weekly when unable to provide details of a sole or main residence; breached notification requirements from a previous offence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

William Cox

Brook Farm Close, Wymington. Age: 29

On January 4, 2018, at Rushden, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work, fined £416, to pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with six points.

Jayson Farmer

No fixed abode. Age: 21

On July 12, 2018, at Desborough, assaulted a man by beating him; was in possession of two tablets of ecstasy, a drug of class A; drove without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Community order made with rehabilitation requirements, to pay compensation of £250, fined £165, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.