Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Titchmarsh and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Clarke Russell Grant

Judes Court, Kettering. Age: 39

On 17/08/2018 stole two Airwick Mist Diffusers, to the value of £19.98, from Savers, Kettering; on 09/09/2018 stole two fragrances, to the value of £79.98, from TK Maxx, Kettering; on 24/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £170.

Anushka Gomez

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 27/08/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged a glass door, to the value of £350, at Sam’s Chicken, Kettering, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted PC Stanley in the execution of his duty; assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £100, costs of £50.

Jory Bill Adrian Mann

Tennyson Road, Rushden. Age: 24

On 27/08/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A45, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Aaron Luke Muggleton

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 24

On 27/08/2018, in a public place, namely Horsemarket, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

William Docherty Smith

No fixed address. Age: 62

On 07/09/2018 without reasonable excuse, were present in Coronation Park, Corby, which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Wellingborough Magistrates Court on 28/02/2017; on 24/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for seven weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

James Henry Clark

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 29

On 24/09/2018 in Corby had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a knife.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jane Finlayson

Islington, Titchmarsh. Age: 68

On 12/09/2018 in Titchmarsh, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Vitalis Igirovic Bereznov

Shrubfield Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 16/06/2017 were in charge of a motor vehicle in Balmoral, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; on 19/07/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £522, surcharge to fund victim services of £47, costs of £500, banned from driving for six months.

Gurmokh Singh

George Street, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 28/09/2018 drove a Honda Accord in Ettrick Close, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.