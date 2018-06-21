Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

John Justin McDowell

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 38

On 15/12/2017 drove a motor vehicle in Trinity Avenue, Northampton, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Clark

Queen Street, Wellingborough. Age: 51

On 25/12/2017 in Wellingborough made a 999 call to East Midlands Ambulance Services that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; on 20/01/2018 in Wellingborough pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £50.

Stacey Simone Moore

Osprey Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 31/03/2018 stole a variety of household items, to a value of £35, from Poundland, Wellingborough; on 21/03/2018 stole groceries, to the value of £5.70, from Tesco, Wellingborough; on 19/03/2018 attempted to steal clothing, to the value of £150, from Matalan, Wellingborough; on 18/03/2018 stole clothing, to the value of £150, from Matalan, Wellingborough; on 26/04/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £150.

Jamie Leslie Fereday

Talbot Road, Rushden. Age: 30

On 07/05/2018 stole three bottles of aftershave, to the value of £401.50, from House of Fraser, Rushden Lakes; on 08/05/2018 stole one bottle of aftershave, to the value of £155, from House of Fraser, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £401, costs of £85.

James Robert Kemley

Motala Close, Corby. Age: 18

On 14/08/2017 in Corby, stole a Nintendo Switch, to the value of £399.99.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 04/09/2017 in Corby, stole £80 cash.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £150, compensation of £65.

David White

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough.Age: 49

From 10/03/2018 to 21/03/2018 in Wellingborough, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of another person in that you attended her home address on four separate occasions; on 11/03/2018 attended the home address of another person, which you were prohibited from doing by a court order;

On 23/03/2018 in Northampton assaulted PC Thomas Gowans; PC Simon Shaw; PC Matt Morris; and PC Alexander Francis in the execution of their duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, restraining order prohibits the defendant from 1) contact with victim by any means including in person, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so. This order lasts until 23/05/2020. To pay compensation of £450.

Graham Ian Smith

Thornbridge Close, Rushden. Age: 47

On 06/05/2018 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 15 weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 42 months.

Ilija Krstanovic

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 38

On 08/05/2018 in Corby, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Matthew Robert James Bullen

Baronson Gardens, Northampton. Age: 28

On 24/05/2018 trespassed on the railway line, obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway at Kettering Railway Station.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Cornell Jerome Mason

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 03/05/2018 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 21/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lee Forbes

c/o Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 44

On 25/05/2018 stole three legs of frozen lamb, to the value of £42.87, from Morrisons, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kieran Alan James Harte

Bedford Prison. Age: 33

On 24/05/2018 in Lea Way, Wellingborough, had with you in a public place an imitation firearm, namely a black handgun; had with you in a public place an imitation firearm, namely an ornate musket; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 25/05/2018 stole five rump steak packs and five rump roast joints, to the value of £76.14, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 20/05/2018 stole food items, to the value of £36.06, from McColls, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.