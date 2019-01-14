Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Twywell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Miroslaw Ryszard Lachawiec

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 62

On 01/09/2018 drove a Renault Scenic in Victoria Road, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 157mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £334, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Chereen Gloria Scotland

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 21

On 21/08/2018 stole toothbrushes and razors, to the value of £160, from Wilkinson, Wellingborough; stole gift sets, to the value of £38, from Boots, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Brian Paul Stuttard

Edwards Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 46

On 19/11/2018 failed to comply with a condition subject to which a shotgun certificate was held by you, namely the shotguns to which the certificate relates must at all times be stored securely.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Rommel Melchor Guarin

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 46

On 18/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Avondale Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Ewan Boyne

Windmill Avenue, Raunds. Age: 18

On 24/12/2017 in Northampton, used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Daniel Liam Brown

Gordon Terrace, High Street, Twywell. Age: 21

On 24/12/2017 in Northampton used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jordan Brown

Grombold Avenue, Raunds. Age: 20

On 24/12/2017 in Northampton used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Gary David Forster

Lime Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 18/03/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £100.

Gareth Lewis

Mackenzie Road, Raunds. Age: 18

On 24/12/2017 in Northampton, used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Benjamin David Vissian

De Ferneus Drive, Raunds. Age: 20

On 24/12/2017 in Northampton used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Richard Enderby Hall-Trafford

Bruntis Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 22/10/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her; on 04/12/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £150.