Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Valeriu Sirbu

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 17/12/2018 drove a silver Ford Fiesta in King Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £360, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

William Docherty Smith

c/o George Street, Corby. Age: 63

On 13/04/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, caused harassment, alarm and distress which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Wellingborough Magistrates Court on 28/02/2017; on 03/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 months suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jake Ashley Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age: 21

On 11/08/2018 in Raunds used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; resisted PC Jack Watts in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Michael Edward Furness

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 32

On 15/12/2018 in Wellingborough you assaulted a male by beating him; on 21/12/2018 you without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with you in a public place, namely Hardwick Road, Wellingborough, an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ian Wayne Leslie Morby

Glassbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 39

On 06/12/2018 in Rushden, assaulted a male by beating him; made a threat to kill a male, intending that he would fear the threat would be carried out; failed to comply with a condition subject to which a shotgun certificate was held by you, namely securing the shotgun at all times so no other persons can have access to it.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Radu Alexei

Chelveston Drive, Corby. Age: 29

On 25/12/2018 drove a Renault Megane in Viking way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 87mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £506, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Slawomir Pawel Bledowski

Nasmith Avenue, Corby. Age: 48

On 22/12/2018 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; without insurance.

Fined £400, costs of £85, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, banned from driving for 14 months.

Stanislaw Jacek Calka

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 54

On 23/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Victoria Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 90mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £552, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Lewis John Redmond

Chapman Grove, Corby. Age: 27

On 23/12/2018 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £270, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Damian Siembida

Montagu Street, Kettering. Age: 32

On 23/12/2018 in Kettering, had in your possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.