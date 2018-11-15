Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Robert Aitchison

Linden Avenue, Kettering. Age: 46

On 24/09/2018 drove a Vauxhall Zafira in Avondale Road, Laburnham Crescent, Maple Road and Stamford Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Darren Paul Cockings

Roman Way, Raunds. Age: 41

On 01/05/2018 in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 31/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dmitri Novicov

Gainsborough Road, Corby. Age: 34

On 13/10/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, visited the home address of a female and spoke with her which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 08/10/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 42 weeks.

Abbas Hassan Ahmed

No fixed address. Age: 25

On 09/07/2018 stole two bottles of perfume, to the value of £60, from Boots, Kettering; on 26/07/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £260, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Darcy-James Broadway

Edinburgh Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 10/02/2017 in Wellingborough had in your possession 6.61g of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, cocaine and scales to be forfeited and destroyed.

Edgars Garas

Steyning Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 28/09/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Newland Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Cozmin Cheregi

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33

On 22/09/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Market Square, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 64mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Tommy Devenney

Everest Lane, Corby. Age: 29

On 21/05/2018 in Kettering resisted PC Cooper in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. On 21/05/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £150, costs of £620.

Matthias James Dickson

Flatford Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 29/09/2018 drove a silver Vauxhall Astra in Cockerell Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Alan John Campbell

Palk Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 11/10/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted PC Bussey in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC Stephens in the execution of his duty; assaulted PC James in the execution of his duty; without lawful excuse, damaged a safety suit belonging to Northamptonshire Police intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; intentionally and without lawful authority or reasonable cause, caused an item to be thrown to be on a road, namely Mill Road, Wellingborough, in such circumstances that it would have been obvious to a reasonable person that to do so would be dangerous.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, to participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim in any way directly or indirectly or via a third party, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, compensation of £150.

Stephen Donovan

No fixed address. Age: 33

On 14/10/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, contacted and met a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 27/10/2017; on 20/09/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, contacted and met a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 27/10/2017.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.