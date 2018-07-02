Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Northampton and Oundle

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Barry Robert Brown

Lyveden Place, Kettering. Age: 66

On 05/05/2018 in Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Stuart Mclaren

Sturton Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 07/05/2018 in Scotter Walk, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a front room window intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Natasha Mackenzie

Ellis Way, Northampton. Age: 26

Between 08/09/2017 and 10/09/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.

Gwyn Hughes

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 59

On 07/09/2017 in Corby, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John-Paul Zaadane McKeegans

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 40

On 28/02/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine; had in your possession a quantity of Subutex.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300, diamorphine and Subutex to be forfeited and destroyed.

Gavin William Appleyard

Elm Road, Kettering. Age: 39

On 12/05/2018 drove a Hyundai i30 in Northampton Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.

Liam Richard Warren

Counts Farm Road, Corby. Age: 36

On 03/12/2017 in Northampton, during the course of providing security industry services as a member of door staff to the Edge Of Town pub, was not the holder of a licence for that conduct.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Eugenijus Dvinelis

Dewar Close, Corby. Age: 28

On 11/05/2018 drove a BMW 320 in George Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £275, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Joshua Steven Rowley

Pine Road, Kettering. Age: 23

On 02/12/2017 in Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged glass panels to a front door, to the value of £200, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had with you in a public place, namely Gloucester Close, Kettering, an offensive weapon, namely an item adapted as a knuckleduster.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, defendant to be deprived of his knuckleduster.

Jake Ashley Ibbitson

Radcliffe Way, Oundle. Age: 21

On 08/04/2018 used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, staff at the Taste of Spice takeaway, Raunds, with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them or whereby those persons was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked and the offence was racially aggravated; without lawful excuse, damaged a telephone to the value of £45 belonging to Taste Of Spice takeaway, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; stole a bottle of IPA Brewdog, to the value of £1.95, from the Spar, Raunds.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, carry out unpaid work for 90 hours, pay compensation of £46.95.

Ian James Tierney

Llewellyn Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 27/01/2018 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order prohibits the defendant from contact with the victims. This order lasts until 30/11/2018, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Jennifer Thompson

Fieldfare Close, Corby. Age: 30

On 14/05/2018 in Kettering, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.