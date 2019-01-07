Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Mears Ashby and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Antwan Michael Heath

Masefield Close, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 15/11/2018 in Wellingborough you had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a folding blade.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £235, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of the folding blade.

Andres Anchidim

Havelock Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 17/11/2018 drove a Vauxhall in Havelock Street, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 113mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Lisa Gillian Cooper

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 22/08/2017 stole clothing and foodstuffs, to the value of £65.59, from Asda, Rushden.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £700.

Aidrian Pasich

Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age: 39

On 18/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Wimbourne Walk, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services of £36, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Brian Farrell

Southbrook, Corby. Age: 59

On 03/11/2018 without lawful excuse, damaged a 1.5lt bottle of Barcardi and optic stand, to the value of £60, at the Corby Candle pub, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted PC Blanch in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 180 hours, pay compensation of £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Ashby

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 14/08/2018 stole chocolates, sweets and milk, to the value of between £20 and £30, from the One-Stop Shop, Wellingborough; in Northampton assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 29/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 02/12/2018 stole alcohol, tobacco, and food items, to the total value of £114, from Premier Express, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 28 days, to pay compensation of £50.

Jeff Nathan Rolston

Mendip Way, Corby. Age: 28

On 21/08/2018 stole alcohol, to the value of £188.25, from Morrisons, Corby; assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted another male by beating him; on 06/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

On 14/06/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Proved in Absence.

On 11/07/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 09/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, pay compensation of £50, restraining order prohibits defendant from attending an address in Corby. This order lasts until 03/12/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £220.

Daniel Jeff Bateman

Field Street, Kettering. Age: 35

On 18/09/2018 in Northampton failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; on 12/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £130, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, banned from driving for 12 months.

Hadley Brown

Nursery Court, Mears Ashby. Age: 21

On 18/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.