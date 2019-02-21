Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Mawsley, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Perry Lewis Webster

Spinney Street, Raunds. Age: 24

On 23/12/2018 in Raunds, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £900, surcharge to fund victim services of £45, banned from driving for 12 months.

Donovan Joseph Holder

Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 13/12/2018 stole Bombay mix from Morrisons, Wellingborough; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; damaged a motor vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; damaged bottles of beer to the value of £20, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay compensation of £220.

Monica Susana Polonio

Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 41

On 22/12/2018 drove a Ford Fiesta in Viking Way, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without an MOT.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £552, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Alan Stewart Percy Smith

Cedar Road, Kettering. Age: 42

On 17/12/2018 drove a Suzuki Alto in Cedar Road, Kettering, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 09/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 14 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, banned from driving for 24 months, 49 days.

Chereen Gloria Scotland

Townsend Close, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 22/08/2018 in Midland Road, Wellingborough, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife with a brown handle.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 07/01/2019 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 09/01/2019, stole fragrance gift sets, to the value of £144, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for nine months, order made to deprive the defendant of her kitchen knife.

Marin Robert Mihai

Robin Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 45

Between 01/12/2018 and 31/12/2018 in Wellingborough you pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a female, in that between the stated times you followed her from her home address, watched her in her home address, entered the address uninvited and refused to leave on numerous occassions among other actions, thereby causing harassment, alarm and distress to her;

On 31/12/2018 in Wellingborough you resisted PC Waples in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim whatsoever either directly or indirectly 2) visiting a named street in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 09/01/2020. Fined £326, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

John Richard Boorman

HMP Woodhill. Age: 46

On 08/06/2018 in Well Lane, Rothwell, failed to produce devices capable of storing digital images when requested to do so by police, which you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 23/08/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of his black Vodafone smartphone, Vodafone smart first 7 box, three writeable DVDs, Vodaphone sim card, Vodaphone receipt for sim card and two Sandisk 32gb flash drives.

Jakub Sibielak

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 11/01/2019 in Wellingborough assaulted a female by beating her; attended an address in Wellingborough which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Wellingborough Magistrates Court on 11/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty.Jailed for 28 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means including in person and/or via a third party, by letter, by phone, by email, by social media networks or encouraging or instructing another to do so. This order lasts until 11/01/2021.

Aaron Michael McKee

Stamford Walk, Corby. Age: 50

On 27/12/2018 drove a Skoda on the A43 near Sywell, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 159mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 24 months, to carry out unpaid work for 300 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.

Stephen Vaughan Farthing

Cransley Rise, Mawsley. Age: 51

On 24/12/2018 drove a Toyota Aygo on the A14, Thrapston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 107mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.