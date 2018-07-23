Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Mawsley, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Nicholas Julian Haley

Rosehill Way, Mawsley. Age: 46

On 22/02/2018 drove a Citroen on an unclassified road in Llanbedr, Gwynedd, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Robert Aitchison

Linden Avenue, Kettering. Age: 46

On 25/10/2017 in Cheyne Walk, Kettering, had in your possession 17.67g of cocaine; had in your possession 7.74g of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cocaine and diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Dumitru Sela

No fixed address. Age: 36

On 15/06/2018 drove a Ford Focus in Everest Lane, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 135mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance; on 04/03/2018 drove a VW Passat in Weldon Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 115mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 22 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Denis Albert Goodchild

Duke Street, Wellingborough. Age: 74

On 03/06/2018 drove a silver Vauxhall Astra in Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 121mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address daily from 9pm to 7am, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 29 months.

Joanne Jessmar Hargin

Daniell Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 03/06/2018 in a public place, namely Daniell Walk, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour; without lawful excuse, damaged a police vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, compensation of £50.

Luke Brandon Muggleton

Rathlin Close, Corby. Age: 22

On 19/02/2018 in Kettering had in your possession 1g of cocaine; had in your possession 11g of cannabis; drove a grey Seat Ibiza when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in your blood, namely 800mcg, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in your blood, namely 26mcg, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in your blood, namely 7.5mcg, exceeded the specified limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cocaine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed, banned from driving for 24 months.

Darren Adam Willers

Park Road, Raunds. Age: 37

On 05/06/2018 you drove a Ford Focus in Station Road, Higham Ferrers, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months.

Finlay James Sharples

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 34

On 08/05/2018 stole a Caravelle’s men’s watch, to the value of £39.99, from TK Maxx, Daventry.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Vincent Desmond Israel

Dumbell Close, Corby. Age: 29

On 19/09/2017 in Butland Road, Corby, stole a Trek pedal cycle, to the value of £600.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Timothy James Leonard White

Linden Avenue, Kettering. Age: 18

On 02/06/2018 in Linden Avenue, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 03/06/2018 in Linden Avenue, Kettering, had in your possession 1g of cannabis; without lawful excuse, damaged a front door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.