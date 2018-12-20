Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Mawsley, Middleton and Thrapston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

James Brown

Nethertown Way, Mawsley. Age: 32

On or about 07/05/2018 deposited controlled waste, namely three bed mattresses, two bed bases, an old sofa and cardboard boxes, in or on land, namely Violet Lane, Rothwell, without the authority of a current environmental permit.

Verdict: Guilty.

On or about 07/05/2018 in Corby, not being a registered carrier of controlled waste, in the course of your business or otherwise with a view to profit, transported controlled waste, namely household items.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £415.

Sean Patrick Conybeare

Scott Road, Corby. Age: 30

On 08/07/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse you made contact with a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown court on07/06/2016; on 09/07/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse you made contact with a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 07/06/2016.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mary Cooper

Poreham Road, Thrapston. Age: 66

On 03/11/2018 drove a Jaguar in Poreham Road, Thrapston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £375, surcharge to fund victim services of £37, costs of £85, banned from driving for 15 months.

Barry Aaron Joseph McGlone

Occupation Road, Corby. Age: 31

On 06/05/2018 with another, stole alcohol, to the value of £208, from Morrisons, Corby; resisted PC Kenneth Brown in the execution of his duty; assaulted a male by beating him; assaulted another male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 01/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 15/10/2018 in Northampton, assaulted a male by beating him; with intent to cause a male harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Neil McMaster

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 35

On 05/11/2018 drove a Renault Megan in Gainsborough Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for alcohol dependency for four months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 42 months.

Kelly Smith

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 03/11/2018 in a public place, namely Corporation Street, Corby, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Daniel Davis

Main Street, Middleton. Age: 32

On 04/11/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse damaged a mobile phone and guitar intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim except via a third party 2)entering an address in Weldon. This order lasts until 20/11/2019. Fined £300, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Chadade Elsie Healey

Nansen Walk, Corby. Age: 19

On 09/06/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Hartshorne in the execution of her duty; assaulted PC Norrie in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

David Martin

Wilmington Walk, Corby. Age: 31

Between 03/11/2018 and 6/11/2018 in Corby pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a female and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that you sent more than 160 text messages which were abusive in nature; on 06/11/2018 in Kettering had in your possession a quantity of diazepam.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim except via third party 2) entering a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 20/05/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, diazepam to be forfeited and destroyed.

Damian Siembida

Montagu Street, Kettering. Age: 31

On 04/11/2018 drove a VW Eos in Pytchley Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.