Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough, Northampton, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Collins

Ashley Avenue, Corby. Age: 26

On 01/01/2019 drove a motor vehicle in Ashley Avenue, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £140, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Leon Clayton

Leicester Close, Kettering. Age: 28

On 01/01/2019 in Kettering used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jaell Elizabeth McAteer

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age: 27

On 15/04/2018 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely 59.8l of unleaded petrol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £70.13; on 09/05/2018 in Northampton, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely 64.1l of unleaded petrol, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £80.06; on 16/05/2018 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely 64.15l of unleaded fuel, was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £80.76.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, to pay compensation of £231.49, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £20.

Kelly Smith

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 19

On 21/12/2018 in Kettering assaulted PC Searle by beating her; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £644, compensation of £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Diana Arnold

Hillside Avenue, Kettering. Age: 37

On 04/06/2018 were the owner of a dog, namely a German shepherd/lurcher cross, which was dangerously out of control in Hillside Avenue, Kettering, and while so out of control injured another person; on 16/06/2018 were the owner of a dog, namely a German shepherd/lurcher cross, which was dangerously out of control in Hillside Avenue, Kettering, and while so out of control injured another person; on 05/07/2018 were the owner of a dog, namely a German shepherd/lurcher cross, which was dangerously out of control in Hillside Avenue, Kettering, and while so out of control injured another person.

Plea: Guilty. Order that the dog be kept under proper control by 1) being muzzled and on a lead at all times when in the garden and in public 2) the fencing and gate to be an appropriate height, secure with no gaps, maintained and locked so that the dog is not able to escape 3) when out in public the dog must be supervised by an adult at all times. To pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Lewis Riley-Lester

Donne Close, Rushden. Age: 35

On 01/01/2019 were in charge of a BMW in Peck Way, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £550, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Courtney Tuthill

Finedon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 01/01/2019 in Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Kevin Andrew Wallace

Windsor Terrace, Raunds. Age: 35

On 31/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Brick Kiln Road, Raunds, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £120, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Sam Perdicou

Caxton Street, Market Harborough. Age: 27

Between 07/04/2017 and 21/06/2017 at T James Electrical, Kettering, committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely used company credit cards, intending to make a gain, namely £1,173.60, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, to pay compensation of £878.

Dumitru Caisin

Ashmead, Northampton. Age: 35

On 01/01/2019, drove a motor vehicle in Willow Brook Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Tristan Treasure

Beatrice Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 23/12/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.