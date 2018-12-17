Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Mark Wayne Weems

c/o Lapland Walk, Corby. Age: 43

On 28/09/2018 in Newland Street, Kettering, without reasonable excuse approached and tried to obtain money from a member of the public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 05/09/2017; on 29/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 11 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

David Thomas Cochrane

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 29/03/2018 stole six bottles of Ciroc vodka and three boxes of chocolates, to the value of £201, from Sainsbury’s, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Peter Doherty

St Dunstans Close, Kettering. Age: 44

On 07/07/2018 in Kettering used towards a female threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; without lawful excuse, damaged a wall mounted cigarette bin to the value of £31.25 belonging to East Midlands Trains, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months, to remain at home address daily from 7pm to 7am, pay compensation of £31.25.

Josh Turner

Poppy Fields, Kettering. Age: 24

On 27/10/2018 in Kettering, assaulted PC Louis Hawkins in the execution of his duty; in a public place, namely, Ebenezer Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, compensation of £100., surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Kyle Oliver Fox

Ford Street, Kettering. Age: 24

On 27/10/2018 in Kettering, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Lee Darren Barnett

Woodhill Prison, Milton Keynes. Age: 43

On 05/07/2018 in Midland Road, Wellingborough, used towards PC Thomas Rosingnoli threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him; used towards PC Bradley Hartshorn threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked; used towards PC James Cox threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; on 04/07/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a police vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 12/07/2018 had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely the Hind Hotel, Wellingborough, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife; on 25/08/2018 in Rushden, with intent to cause a male harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; with intent to cause two males harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; on 28/09/2018 in Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated; used towards SC Strutt and PC Robinson threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked; assaulted PC Bartovsky in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 52 weeks consecutive, defendant deprived of his knife, to pay compensation of £100.

Maksim Petrov

Shortland Road, Kettering. Age: 24

On 28/10/2018 drove a Honda Accord in Northampton Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

William Thomas Lawrie

Stuart Road, Corby. Age: 42

Between 20/02/2017 and 21/02/2017 having entered as a trespasser a building in Corby, namely a garage, stole therein a Makita cordless drill to the value of £149.99; having entered as a trespasser a dwelling in Farmstead Road, Corby, stole therein food and drink items and the back door key to the address.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of 500, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £100.