Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Cornell Jerome Mason

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 40

On 03/05/2018 in Wellingborough, had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 21/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £150, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lee Forbes

c/o Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 44

On 25/05/2018 stole three legs of frozen lamb, to the value of £42.87, from Morrisons, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kieran Alan James Harte

Bedford Prison. Age: 33

On 24/05/2018 in Lea Way, Wellingborough, had with you in a public place an imitation firearm, namely a black handgun; had with you in a public place an imitation firearm, namely an ornate musket; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Nicholle Carolanne Scott

Sycamore Close, Corby. Age: 26

On 25/05/2018 stole five rump steak packs and five rump roast joints, to the value of £76.14, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 20/05/2018 stole food items, to the value of £36.06, from McColls, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Glenn James Ribchester

No fixed address. Age: 42

On 25/03/2018 attempted to steal beer, to the value of £16.50, from Sainsbury’s, Rushden; assaulted a man by beating him; on 03/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks, to pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £40.

Stacy Anne Stocker

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 33

On 16/11/2015 in Corby acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely money, which was the proceeds of fraud amounting to £4,500.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £2,250, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £150.