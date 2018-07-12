Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Serghei Surdu

No fixed address. Age: 30

On 08/06/2018 stole a sleeveless trench coat, to the value of £345, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 14/05/2018 stole a necklace, to the value of £12, from TK Maxx, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £345, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Matthew Fennell

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 46

On 12/05/2018 in Rushden assaulted PC Scott in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Andrew Law

Gainage Close, Corby. Age: 56

On 21/01/2018 in Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, namely Gainage Close, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, order made to deprive the defendant of the baseball bat.

Richard Austin Hall-Trafford

Dresden Close, Corby. Age: 50

On 11/06/2017 with another, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Brigstock Sawmill, stole a Stihl chainsaw.

Verdict: Guilty. To pay compensation of £137.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250.

Storefirst (Group First Ltd)

Padiham, Lancashire

On 01/02/2018 displayed an advertisement on premises in Brindley Close, Rushden, in contravention of Town and Country Planning Regulations.

Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £2,500, surcharge to fund victim services of £170, costs of £936.

Matthew Fletcher

Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 15/12/2017 in Kettering being the keeper of a dog, namely a French bulldog named Maddie, failed to have that dog microchipped within 21 days; failed to get a Staffordshire bull terrier named Frank microchipped; failed to get a French bulldog named Carman microchipped; failed to get a French bulldog named Indi microchipped; failed to get a French bulldog named Billy microchipped.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £125, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £200.

Ricky Paul Beck

Gleneagles Close, Kettering. Age: 22

On 02/10/2017 in Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 02/10/2017 in Wellingborough resisted PC Gosmore in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, to pay compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625.

Anthony Steven Hutchison

Oakley Heath, Corby. Age: 53

On 04/02/2018 in Corby assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted another woman by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £625, defendant prohibited from 1) contacting one of the victims in any way, and 2) going to a named street in Corby. This order lasts until 12/06/2019. To pay compensation of £100.

Michael Bates

Bishops Drive, Kettering. Age: 28

On 26/05/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Headlands, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Duncan Kieran Berry

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 27

On 09/05/2018 stole miscellaneous items, belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy, Mariners Way, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

David Robert John Ballard

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age: 28

Between 15/08/2017 and 05/09/2017 in Kettering caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a female tabby cat named Smudge, a female tabby cat named Taska Puckpy and a male tabby cat named Sassy by failing to adequately investigate and address the causes of their underweight and poor body condition; did not take such steps as were reasonable to ensure that the needs of the animals for which you were responsible were met to the extent required by good practice in that you failed to meet their needs for a suitable diet.

Verdict: Guilty.

To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £500, defendant banned from owning or keeping animals for life.

Laurentiu Gheorghita Iacob

Portree Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 06/05/2018 drove a black Mazda 3 on the A43, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 104mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for three years.