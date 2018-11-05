Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Islip, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Roy Jeffrey

Nene View, Islip. Age: 53

On 17/04/2018 in Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £45, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Daniel Daneil Drage

Mannock Road, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 11/09/2018 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 60 months.

Adam Mark Crampton

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 25

On 02/09/2018 in Kettering with intent to cause PC Dhinsa harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated; trespassed upon the railway lines at Kettering Railway Station.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Anthony Lewis

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 56

On 24/10/2017 in Northamptonshire had in your possession indecent photographs, namely two images of children, on a laptop; between 14/02/2016 and 24/10/2017 in Kettering made indecent photographs, namely 410 images of children, on two laptops; made 24 indecent photographs of children on a mobile phone; in Leicester were in possession of a prohibited image of a child.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for two years, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, laptops and phone to be forfeited and destroyed.

Keith Graeme Welch

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 26/05/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted PC Watts in the execution of her duty; resisted PS Taylor in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay compensation of £300.

Joanne Moreton

Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough. Age: 41

On 20/05/2018 stole garden furniture, to the value of £129, from Dunelm Mill, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty, fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £420.

William Edward Castle

Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age: 28

On 28/07/2018 in Cartmel Drive, Corby, having entered as a trespasser a building, namely a garage, stole a quantity of doors.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, to carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, to pay compensation of £600, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £775.

Jamie William O’Hagan

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 27/09/2018 in Wellingborough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated; being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that you behaved in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Also you entered a licenced premises that retails or supplies alcohol and were believed to be drunk in a public place; oOn 30/09/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, you made contact with a named person which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Kettering Magistrates’ Court on 05/07/2006.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months.

Robert David George Bates

No fixed address. Age: 44

Between 03/05/2018 to 28/06/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, was found in possession of vessels containing alcohol and drinking of alcohol in public which you were prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Wellingborough Magistrates Court on 29/03/2017.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, five other offences admitted and taken into consideration.

Phillip Michael Dixon

Gardeners Crescent, Kettering. Age: 44

On 22/06/2018 stole Bose Sound Sport Free wireless headphones, a bottle of Diesel Bad perfume and a bottle of Armani Code perfume, to the value of £263.95, from Argos Distribution, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.