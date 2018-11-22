Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Tesla Marie Streets

Queen Street, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 16/10/2018 stole assorted cosmetics, to the value of £87.50, from Tesco, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Vitalij Barkovskij

Hatton Park Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 30/09/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £833, surcharge to fund victim services of £35, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Jessica Dorothy Eastment

Allen Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 26

On 11/02/2018 in Ebenezer Place, Kettering, stole a Ted Baker purse; stole an iPhone 7 to the value of £549; stole an iPhone 5s, driving licence, bank card and phone case to the value of £307.99.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £906.99, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Ambre Gooding

St James Close, Rushden. Age: 18

On 21/03/2018 in Higham Ferrers assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jason Charles Mehew

No fixed address. Age: 49

On 02/10/2018 in a public place, namely Bell Hill, Rothwell, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £24, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Wesley Smith

Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age: 28

On 23/07/2018 in Cranford Road, Grafton Underwood, failed to attend a police station within three days of moving to that address as required to do so by the sex offender notification requirements; on 23/09/2018 in Nina Carroll Way, Kettering, failed to notify at a police station within three days that you had moved to that address which is in breach of the sex offender notitfication requirements.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £500, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Murren Patricia Mary Watson

Halford Street, Thrapston. Age: 22

On 27/09/2018 drove a Ford Ka in Bedford Road, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £59, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Paul Martindale

Caythorpe Square, Corby. Age: 46

On 27/05/2018 at the Grampian Association Club, Patrick Road, Corby, assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ricky Sinfield

Mosel Close, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 25/08/2018 drove a Ford Ka in London Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 8mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £140, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Jake Lee Jones

Talbot Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 17/06/2018 in Wellingborough, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a VW Scirocco for the use of yourself or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, an accident occurred by which damage was caused to a fence and a Chevrolet Cruz of a value of more than £5,000; drove without a licence; without insurance; failed to stop after an accident; had with you in a public place, namely Kingfisher Close, Wellingborough, two offensive weapons, namely a knuckle duster and a knife.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 300 hours, pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months, knuckle duster and knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

John David De-Groot

St Andrews Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 53

On 18/08/2018 in Wellingborough, with intent to cause two people harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for two months to remain home address between 10pm and 6am daily. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620.