Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Wollaston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Katie Alice Young

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 27

On 19/08/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a door to the value of £100, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim directly or indirectly 2) not to attend an address in Corby. This order lasts until 21/10/2020. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Jason Peter Macdonald

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 21/06/2018 in Wellingborough committed fraud in that you used a Visa debit card belonging to someone else, intending to make a gain, namely £30, for yourself; stole 300 euros belonging to someone else; on 03/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks, to pay compensation of £330, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Martyn Ruffle

Great Park Street, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 25/05/2014 in Wellingborough, without the consent of the owner, took a Fiat Ducato for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle. Additional aggravating factors were crashing into another vehicle; without a licence; without insurance; failed to stop after an accident.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £2,610, surcharge to fund victim services of £100, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Watters

No fixed address. Age: 61

On 21/10/2018 without reasonable excuse, you went to a named street in Corby and spoke to a named person, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 09/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Jason Blakeley

Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 06/05/2018 in Church Street, Wellingborough, assaulted PC Wilson in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty.

Defendant to be placed under a curfew for two months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 8.30pm to 4.30am daily, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Jadson Shimg Chinoda

Doddington Road, Wellingborough. Age: 19

On 24/06/2017 in Wellingborough, used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Kyle Wayne Richardson-Cronk

Irchester Road, Wollaston. Age: 23

On 24/06/2017 in Wellingborough used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Rory Dave Bowyer

Cannon Street, Wellingborough.Age: 23

On 24/06/2017 in Wellingborough used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ryan Lee Church

Wollaston Road, Irchester. Age: 26

On 07/10/2018 in Northampton, without the consent of the owner, took a Vauxhall for the use of yourself or another; drove in Crestline Court, Northampton, without a licence; without insurance; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 40mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Robert Joseph Sharp

Winstanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 07/10/2018 in a public place, namely Dalkeith Place, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Alan Richard Succo

Alberta Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 17/10/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 04/10/2017; stole £320 cash.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 25 weeks, to pay compensation of £50.