Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Mawsley, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Marc Stephen Pfaff

Woodhill Prison, Milton Keynes. Age: 25

On 10/05/2018 in Kettering, knowing that payment on the spot for goods supplied, namely fuel was required or expected from you, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £56.69; between 01/04/2018 and 30/06/2018 drove a Citroen in Anne Close, Higham Ferrers, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for eight weeks concurrent to sentence being served, to pay compensation of £56.69, driving licence endorsed with eight points.

George Rance

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age: 35

On 21/10/2018 drove a motor vehicle on the A45, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

To carry out unpaid work for 140 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Kornel Kovacs

Wren Close, Corby. Age: 25

On 21/10/2018 drove a Vauxhall Corsa in St Marks Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Matthew Mark Peter Ashley

New Common Road, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 14/06/2018 in Wellingborough assaulted a male by beating him.

Verdict: Guilty.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £250.

James Harry Buckley

Hart Way, Rushden. Age: 32

On 30/09/2017 in Stanwick, without the consent of the owner, took a vehicle for the use of yourself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £1,038, surcharge to fund victim services of £103, costs of £300, banned from driving for 12 months.

Prescious Kamba

Butterfields, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 01/07/2018 in Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Verdict: Guilty.

Fined £806, surcharge to fund victim services of £80, costs of £625, banned from driving for 12 months.

Timothy Francis Roberts

Queen Street, Rushden. Age: 39

On 07/10/2018 drove a Toyota Yaris in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, while banned from driving licence; without insurance; on 25/10/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty.

To participate in a Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for three months.

Cameron William Roger Campbell

Roman Settle, Mawsley. Age: 20

On 27/09/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty.

Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, to pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £115. costs of £50.

Adil Agdour

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 30

On 06/10/2018 in Corby, without the consent of the owner, took a Peugeot 206 for the use of yourself or another; without insurance; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Joseph Alex Mallin

Dale Street, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 02/10/2018 stole three bottles of Calpol, one bottle of Nurofen and cold meat, to the value of £46.33, from Tesco Express, Cannon Street, Wellingborough; on 12/08/2018 stole an HP laptop, two X-Box controllers, a DS Gameboy, smart tablet, Gameboy games and £50 of cash; on 21/09/2018 stole chocolate from B&M, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty.

To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for three months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, compensation of £30.03.

Brandon Wayne Smith

Borough Court, Higham Ferrers. Age: 22

On 21/07/2018 in Kettering without lawful excuse, damaged door mirrors, windows and door panels of a Renault Clio, to the value of about £167.98, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty.

Fined £160, compensation of £167.98, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.