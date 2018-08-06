Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Northampton, Raunds, Ringstead and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Richard James Eddy

Swain Court, Northampton. Age: 31

On 11/05/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Darren Kelly

Ripley Walk, Corby. Age: 24

On or about 10/12/2017 stole £460 cash from Spencer Auctioneers, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, pay compensation of £460.

Benjamin David Smith

Denford Road, Ringstead. Age: 32

On 11/03/2018 with another person stole meat joints, to the value of £114.52, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; oOn 19/05/2018 attempted to steal a quantity of toys, to the value of £118, from Morrisons, Skegness; stole Fred Perry jacket, two Ellesse jackets and Money branded blue T- shirt, to the value of £249.96, from Allisons, Skegness.

Verdict: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £125.

Adrian Philip Batkin

Elizabeth Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 49

On 07/02/2018 drove a Vauxhall Vivaro at the Splash Leisure Pool, Station Road, Rushden, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your blood, namely 133mlg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months.

Mark David Llewellyn

No fixed address. Age: 41

On 22/05/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating him; without lawful excuse, damaged a motorbility scooter and walking frame to the value of about £200, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 07/07/2018 in Kettering assaulted a male by beating.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 17 weeks, to pay compensation of £500.

Joseph Philip Rush

No fixed address. Age: 37

On 06/07/2018 in Kettering without lawful excuse damaged a double glazed window, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks , restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting a named person in any way, and 2) going within 50 metres of an address in Kettering. This order lasts until further order. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Connor Oxlade

Sassoon Close, Wellingborough. Age: 18

On 21/06/2018 had with you in a public place, namely Brooke Close, Wellingborough, an offensive weapon, namely a sock filled with two snooker balls.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, sock filled with two snooker balls to be forfeited and destroyed.

Thomas Watters

Address unknown. Age: 60

On 18/06/2018 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim by any means, via third party, electronic means or social media 2) going to an address in Corby. This order lasts until 08/07/2021. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Gary John Furzer

Brooke Close, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 14/11/2017 stole £41.98 worth of wine from the One-Stop Shop, Swinburne Road, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay compensation of £41.98, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Stephen John Wade

Rowlett Road, Corby. Age: 35

On 29/10/2017 had with you in a public place, namely Alexandra Road, Corby, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; in Kettering, wilfully obstructed PC Reddy in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620, knuckle duster to be forfeited and destroyed.

Laura Jane Dooley

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 15/04/2018 dishonestly received stolen goods, namely charity football shirts, at Sixfields Stadium, Walter Tull Way, Northampton, belonging to Niamh’s Next Step, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Aaron Spencer

Spencer Street, Raunds. Age: 22

On 11/02/2018 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal door intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 17/02/2018 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged windows intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Building Better Relationships programme for 50 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £50.