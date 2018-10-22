Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Northampton, Pytchley and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Nathan James Dunn

Wellington Street, Kettering. Age: 30

On 01/09/2018 in a public place, namely Silver Street, Kettering, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Sarah Louise Smith

Newman Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 35

On 24/02/2018 in Wellingborough committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation, namely presented a stolen bank card to stores, intending to make a gain, namely purchased goods and attempted to purchase goods, for yourself.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Andrew James Etherton

Orlingbury Road, Pytchley. Age: 29

On 13/01/2018 drove a motor vehicle, in High Street, Pytchley, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £261, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £300, banned from driving for 12 months.

David James Sinclair

Chatsworth Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 19/08/2018 in Wellinborough, with intent to cause another person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting victim in any way – directly, indirectly or via third party 2) attending an address inWellingborough, except for the purpose of pre-arranged visits. This order lasts until 18/03/2020. Fined £300, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ricky Austin

Hardlands Road, Northampton. Age: 32

On 06/09/2018 stole Velux windows, to the value of £1,309.73, from Jewsons, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Lauren Fitzsimons

Stonehurst Close, Hartwell. Age: 23

On 17/02/2018 drove a blue Vauxhall Adam on the junction of Langham Road and Windmill Lane, Raunds, without due care and attention in that she failed to give way at the junction to pedal cyclists on the main carriageway, collided into a child, knocking her from her cycle and then driving away from the scene.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £246, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with five points.

Dean Michael Unsing

No fixed address. Age: 31

On 22/07/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Elton Close, Desborough, while banned from driving; without insurance; on 13/09/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills Programme for 19 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Jon Richard Thompson

Breedon Close, Corby. Age: 44

On 07/03/2018 in Kettering, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, restraining order prohibited defendant from 1) contacting victim directly, indirectly or via a third party 2) going to an address in Kettering. This order lasts until 19/03/2020. To pay compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £150.

Robert William Mort

Bede Close, Corby. Age: 32

On 01/09/2018 stole a Karcher pressure washer, to the value of £148, from Wicks, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £148, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85.

Michael Frederick Ferguson

Stour Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 08/10/2017 in Princewood Court, Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a pair of spectacles to the value of £380; without lawful excuse, damaged two glass jars and a computer screen at The Hampton by Hilton Hotel, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted Sgt Gipson in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay compensation of £430.