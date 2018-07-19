Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Great Oakley, Kettering, Stanwick and Woodford

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Serghei Surdu

Russell Street, Northampton. Age: 30

On 08/06/2018 stole glasses, to the value of £210, from Boots, Kettering; on 16/06/2018 stole glasses, to the value of £950, from Boots, Kettering; stole glasses, to the value of £70, from Boots, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay compensation of £100.

Michal Fabijanowski

Avondale Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 25/05/2018 stole a wallet, to the value of £25, from M&S, Kettering; on 14/06/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for four weeks.

Peter Arthur Johnson

Kelvin Grove, Corby. Age: 27

On 28/08/2017 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged a strip light intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 27/08/2017 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her; on 13/09/2017 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly or indirectly by any means. This order lasts until 19/06/2019. To pay compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £65, costs of £85, to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours.

Michelle Illsley

Long Row, Woodford. Age: 51

On 06/12/2017 being the driver of a vehicle, owing to the presence of which in Simpson Avenue, Higham Ferrers, failed to stop after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle; failed to report the accident within 24 hours; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Jake Higgins

Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age: 27

On 28/05/2018 in Corby assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order prohibits defendant from contacting victim directly, indirectly or via third party. This order lasts until 19/06/2020. Fined £240, compensation of £160, surcharge for victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Harry Oliver

High Street, Higham Ferrers. Age: 22

On 01/05/2018 in High Street, Stanwick, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Building Better Relationships programme for 60 days, fined £100, surcharge for victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Daniel Thomas Duffy

Hempland Close, Great Oakley. Age: 21

On 28/05/2018 in George Street, Corby, assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Kevin James Humphries

York Road, Corby. Age: 24

On 22/05/2018 in Corby assaulted PC Tracy Maltby in the execution of her duty; assaulted SC Jacob Berry in the execution of his duty; on 19/05/2018 in Desborough assaulted Jason Osborne.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in Thinking Skills programme for 19 days, to carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay compensation of £200, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stephanie Goudie

Alberta Close, Corby. Age: 31

On 17/01/2018 in Corporation Street, Corby, dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Nationwide bank card, belonging to someone else, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; at McDonald’s, Corby, committed fraud in that you purchased food/drink items, intending to make a gain for yourself; at Fourways Filling Station, Corby, committed fraud in that you used a stolen bank card to purchase items, intending to make a gain for yourself; on 11/02/2018 at Tesco Extra, Corby, dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a set of number plates, to the value of £80, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods; made off without paying for £40.15 of petrol, knowing payment for goods supplied was required from you; on 10/05/2018 stole two pairs of Northface jogging bottoms, to the value of £130, from J D Sports, Corby; stole a pair of earrings from River Island, Corby; on 21/04/2018 at Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness, stole a handbag containing phone, passport and cash; stole a handbag containing three phones and a purse with £140 cash; assaulted a female.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 23 weeks, to pay compensation of £1,900.15, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £170.

Michael James Burt

High Street, Stanwick. Age: 39

On 01/06/2018 drove a vehicle on the A45 westbound dual carriageway, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge for victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Alexandru Smirnov

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 31/05/2018 drove a vehicle in Avondale Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, surcharge for victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.