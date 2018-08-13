Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Kettering, Ringstead, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Keith Graeme Welch

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 38

On 10/07/2018 stole two pairs of sunglasses, to the value of £130, from Boots, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £25, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Mark Rose

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 23/06/2018 stole four pens from W H Smith, Wellingborough; failed, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a direction given to you under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 in that you entered an area that you were excluded from; on 12/07/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Scott Mardel

Grangeway, Rushden. Age: 24

On 25/06/2018 in Rushden resisted PC Bussey in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Jermaine McEwan

King Street, Kettering. Age: 21

On 24/06/2018 drove a black Ford Fiesta in Wellingborough Road, Cheyne Walk, Bedford Road and Riverside Way, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove dangerously in Wellingborough Road, Cheyne Walk, Bedford Road and Riverside Way, Northampton.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Mariusz Lukasz Petryna

Greeve Close, Great Oakley. Age: 33

On 23/06/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Oakley Road and Danesholme Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Angeline Smith

Denford Road, Ringstead. Age: 64

On 24/06/2018 drove a silver Nissan Almera in Warth Park Way, Raunds, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Jamie Martyn Burton

Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering. Age: 31

On 23/06/2018 drove a Ford Focus in Gretton Brook Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 101mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Ewan Loughran

Shire Road, Corby. Age: 20

On 29/04/2018 in Corby had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; assaulted a male by beating him; used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed, to pay compensation of £500.

Charles Taylor

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 46

On 25/06/2018 drove a Mercedes C63 on the A6003, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,723, surcharge to fund victim services of £173, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.