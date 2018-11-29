Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Great Oakley, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Daniel Barnett

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 02/04/2018 drove a Land Rover Freelander in Brickhill Road and Queensway, Wellingborough, without due care and attention in that he failed to slow down enough for the T junction ahead, and collided into a gas sub-station across the junction, resulting in a major gas leak with fire serices and National Grid attending and many roads being shut. He failed to remain at the scene and report the matter to police; without insurance; without an MOT certificate.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £276, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 days.

Jakub Sibielak

Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 30/10/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, contacted a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 07/07/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 160 hours, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Scott Paul Blake

Aynho Crescent, Northampton. Age: 32

On 08/10/2018 in West Villa Road, Wellingborough, resisted PC Tim Bussey in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Andrej Janevics

Blackburn Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 06/06/2018 in Corby, assaulted a female, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Verdict: Guilty.

On 06/06/2018 in Corby, without lawful excuse, damaged an internal door, intending to destroy or damage it or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jamie William O’Hagan

Kingsway, Wellingborough. Age: 34

On 09/10/2018 in Bridge Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he climbed scaffolding which caused alarm or distress to others.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, five-year Criminal Behaviour Order made – defendant must not behave in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any other person within Northamptonshire; must not enter all licenced premises that sell alcohol or supply alcohol in Wellingborough town centre; must not climb or attempt to climb on to any roof of any building or premises in Northamptonshire including any structure attached to the building or premises such as scaffolding without written permission from the landlord or their agent; must not incite others to act in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment alarm or distress to any person within Northamptonshire; must not consume alcohol in any public place within Wellingborough.

Anthony Charles Frost

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 45

On 07/08/2017 in Shelley Road, Wellingborough, had in your possession a weapon, namely an electrical incapacitant designed and manufactured to inflict discomfort, pain and possible injury to those coming into contact with the device.

‘Plea: Guilty. Fined £480, surcharge to fund victim services of £48, costs of £85, electrical incapacitant to be forfeited and destroyed.

Shane Damion Williams

Pytchley Road, Kettering. Age: 45

On 22/10/2018 stole groceries to the value of £ 184.13 from Tesco, Kettering; on 21/10/2018 stole unknown items from Tesco, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

William Wild

Briery Close, Great Oakley. Age: 32

On 07/11/2018 without reasonable excuse, you attended an address in Corby and contacted a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Birmingham And Solihull Magistrates Court on 16/05/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Defendant to be placed under a curfew for four months with electronic monitoring, to remain at home address from 10pm to 5am daily, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Mihail Dodi

Ashley Avenue, Corby. Age: 27

On 21/10/2018 drove a Toyota Avensis on the A43, Broughton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £720, surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Nathan John Lloyd

Ridding Close, Corby. Age: 45

On 21/10/2018 in Corby, resisted PC Addis-Phillips in the execution of his duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.