Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Jamie William O’hagan

HMP Bedford. Age: 35

on 13/01/2018 in Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Kettering Magistrates’ Court on 05/07/2006; on 20/02/2018 in Wellongborough, without reasonable excuse, you contacted a female which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Kettering Magistrates’ Court on 05/07/2006.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 week, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Braydon Liam Anderson

Birch Road, Rushden. Age: 26

On 12/02/2018 in Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a Volkswagon Crafter intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50.

Robin Porter

Latham Street, Brigstock. Age: 68

On 19/12/2018 drove a Ford Focus in High Street, Brigstock, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 91mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £326, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, banned from driving for 23 months.

Victoria Fitzmartin

Ecton Park Road, Northampton. Age: 35

On 15/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Queen Street, Irthlingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 76mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance; failed to stop after an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

Nicusor Dima

Grieg Walk, Corby. Age: 30

On 01/12/2018 stole a woollen hat, to the value of £2, from Primark, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £41, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Adrian Graham Hillyer

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 33

On 16/12/2018 in Kettering used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To participate in a Building Better Relationships programme for 35 days, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Tara Whelan

Allen Road, Finedon. Age: 33

On 16/12/2018 drove a motor vehicle in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 17 months.

Barrington Marcus Fearon

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 16/12/2018 in Wellingborough, assaulted a female by beating her; without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone X intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £400.

Lee Wright

Westwood Walk, Corby. Age: 37

Between 18/04/2018 and 23/05/2018 at Corby stole £5,240 belonging to H & T Pawnbrokers Ltd.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £5,240.

Vishal Bhudia

Northampton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 24

On 23/02/2018 in Wellingborough, assaulted a female by beating her.

Verdict: Guilty. Fined £484, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £48, costs of £625.