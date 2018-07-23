Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Liam Gager

Spring Rise, Kettering. Age: 21

On 31/05/2018 in Station Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a door, wall and ornaments, to the value of £200, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Leanne Seymour

Plumpton Court, Corby. Age: 38

On 28/04/2018 stole groceries, to the value of £85.19, from the Co-op, Corby; on 14/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident patient for six months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Stella Margaret Mitchell

Culross Walk, Corby. Age: 50

On 28/05/2018 in Corby assaulted a male by beating him; on 27/05/2018 in Corby without lawful excuse, damaged a vehicle intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Julius Hekeiakh Sprott

No fixed address. Age: 34

On 22/04/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a Toyota Yaris, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 24/05/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail; on 25/06/2018 stole food products, to the value of £61.96, from McColls, Wellingborough; on 24/06/2018 stole wine and washing powder, to the value of £210, from the One Stop Shop, Wellingborough;

On 22/06/2018 stole bottles of alcohol, to the value of £67, from the One Stop Shop, Wellingborough; stole baby milk, of a value unknown, from the One Stop Shop, Wellingborough; on 16/06/2018 stole items of food, to the value of £20, from McColls, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks, to pay compensation of £200, compensation of £61.96, compensation of £210, compensation of £67, compensation of £94, compensation of £20.

David Peter Savage

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 43

On 05/06/2018 drove a vehicle in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 136mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty.

Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, banned from driving for 36 months.

Kathleen Stokes

Gypsy Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 49

On 07/06/2018 stole numerous clothing and make-up items, to the value of £179.30, from Primark, Rushden Lakes.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Lauren Leigh Sockett

Eastbourne Avenue, Corby. Age: 18

On 08/06/2018 drove a vehicle in Dale Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, banned from driving for 24 months.

Christopher George Nast

HMP Woodhill, Milton Keynes. Age: 35

On 09/04/2018 stole Lynx deodorant, to the value of £36, from Wilko’s, Rushden; on 07/04/2018 stole an electric toothbrush, to the value of £35, from Wilko’s, Rushden.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 14 days consecutive to sentence being served, to pay compensation of £36, compensation of £35.

Juliano Singh Parante

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 48

On 15/04/2018 in Kettering assaulted a female by beating her; assaulted a male; had in your possession a quantity of cannabis; on 26/04/2018 in Kettering sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for three months, fined £120, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jamie Lee Hammond

Hayden Avenue, Finedon. Age: 31

On 08/06/2018 in Wellingborough failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence, when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £750, surcharge to fund victim services of £75, costs of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.