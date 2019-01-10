Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Lee Kemm-Irvine

Hilltop Avenue, Desborough. Age: 28

On 18/11/2018 drove a motor vehicle in George Street, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Hannah Charlotte Line

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 25

On 17/11/2018 in Wellingborough, failed to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether you had committed an offence when suspected of having driven a vehicle; had in your possession a quantity of cocaine; damaged an Apple iPhone 7 screen, to the value of £200, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, compensation of £85, banned from driving for 12 months, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Katie Mary Ann Nolan

Athelstan Road, Kettering. Age: 32

On 13/11/2018 stole make-up, of a value unknown, from Boots, Kettering; had in your possession a quantity of diamorphine; on 29/11/2018 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, fined £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Karl King

Glassbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 37

On 15/11/2018 in Moor Road, Rushden, assaulted a female by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Alan McNally

Cottesbrooke Road, Corby. Age: 37

On 24/07/2018 in Corby, without reasonable excuse, sent text messages, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 08/05/2018.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Luke Taylor

Perry Close, Kettering. Age: 30

On 24/06/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, made contact with a female in person, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 25/02/2018; between 01/03/2018 and 30/06/2018 in Kettering, without reasonable excuse, sent text messages to a female, which you were prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 25/02/2018.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £440, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

George Alfred Willis

Stream Bank Close, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 27/08/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged a side panel to a Vauxhall Astra intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; on 22/08/2018 in Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, damaged an iPhone intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 40 hours, restraining order prohibits defendant from 1) contacting directly or indirectly a named person 2) not to go to an address in Wellingborough 3) not to go to a second address in Wellingborough. This order lasts until 04/12/2019. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £100.

Adam Hinchon

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough.Age: 30

On 03/11/2018 in Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated;

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was religiously aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £260, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85.

Ashley Jane Allen

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 30/10/2018 in Wellingborough used towards a female threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked; on 01/12/2018 stole gifts, coffee and candles, to the value of £75, from the One Stop Store, Wellingborough;

On 24/11/2018 stole coffee, meat and washing powder, to the value of £81.70, from the One Stop Store, Wellingborough; on 18/112018 stole washing powder and coffee, to the value of £50, belonging to the One Stop Store, Wellingborough; on 30/10/2018 stole meat and coffee, to the value of £92 from the One Stop Store, Wellingborough.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months, to have treatment for drug dependency as a non-resident for six months, to pay compensation of £298.70.