Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Kettering, Raunds, Ringstead, Wellingborough and Wollaston

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates courts in the county:

Christopher Stuart Courtman

Greenbank Terrace, Ringstead. Age: 28

On 17/05/2018 at the Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, used towards Sgt Goosey threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe such violence would be used, or it was likely such violence would be provoked.

Plea: Guilty. To have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Ugis Krislauks

Tanfields Grove, Corby. Age: 30

On 19/05/2018 drove a VW Passat in Stamford Road, Kettering, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £700, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Tracie Songhurst

Ironwood Avenue, Desborough. Age: 40

On 17/05/2018 drove an Audi A3 in Chaplins Lane, Desborough, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, banned from driving for 25 months.

Purdy Ann Blosse

Rotten Row, Wollaston. Age: 29

On 18/05/2018 drove a Seat Alhambra in Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, while banned from driving; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85, driving licence endorsed with six points.

Peter Alexander Smith

Holdenby Drive, Raunds. Age: 23

On 17/05/2018 in High Street, Rushden, had in your possession 14g of cannabis; had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in High Street, Rushden an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Bowie knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85, cannabis and Bowie knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Thomas Patrick Aughey

Buckingham Close, Wellingborough. Age: 35

On 06/07/2017 in Wellingborough had in your possession 30 tablets of methandienone.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, methanienone to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lauren Louise Keating

Bath Road, Kettering. Age: 35

On 08/06/2018 in Kettering, you had in your possession 1g of amphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85, amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jade O’Neill

Lincoln Way, Corby. Age: 32

On 06/05/2018 stole alcohol, to the value of £208, from Morrisons, Corby; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85, compensation of £100.

Harry Young

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age: 23

On 13/05/2018 at Silver Street, Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To carry out unpaid work for 120 hours, pay compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85.

Charlie Scott Hastings

Leighton Road, Corby. Age: 21

On 26/04/2018 stole baby milk, to the value of £20, from Savers, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Sophie Rummey

Landseer Court, Corby. Age: 20

On 26/04/2018 stole Cow and Gate baby milk, to the value of £17.78, from Savers, Corby.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £20, surcharge to fund victim services of £20, costs of £85.

Oskar Wojciech Gronowski

No fixed address. Age: 29

On 07/06/2018 stole a black bag, of a value £188.50, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering; on 29/12/2017 stole ladies sale coats, to the value of £150, from Marks & Spencer, Kettering.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks, to pay compensation of £188.50, surcharge to fund victim services of £115.